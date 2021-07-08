News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Not all heroes wear capes' - Norfolk message in a bottle found in France

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:23 AM July 8, 2021   
Man on the beach.

A message in a bottle, sent from Gorleston in May 2021, was recently found on the beach in France. - Credit: Lisa Hutchinson

A message in a bottle sent from Gorleston was found washed up on the shores of France.

Each year, the Hutchinson family from Gorleston - mum Lisa, dad Richard, and children Alex, Tia, Adam, Jamie, Tommy and Toby - release a glass bottle containing a letter off the pier.

The bottle, which was released one evening in May this year, was recently found on the beach at Bois de Cise, Ault, in France, by Jean-Nicolas Dupre and Valentin Noe.

A man with a letter.

The bottle, originally sent from Gorleston, was found in Bois de Cise, France. - Credit: Lisa Hutchinson

Inside the bottle was a letter and a poster with the words 'Not all heroes wear capes'.

The letter gives details of the Hutchinson family and their fundraising enterprise, Tia's Treasures.

You may also want to watch:

"Always be proud of the person you are, all that you do and the difference you make," the letter reads.

"Tia's Treasures initially started as a fundraising enterprise but as time passed we realised that raising smiles was just as important as raising funds so we began to participate in Random Acts of Kindness too.

Man with a poster reading 'Not all heroes wear capes'

The bottle was found on the beach at Bois de Cise, Ault, France by a French engineer called Jean-Nicolas Dupre and Valentin Noe. - Credit: Lisa Hutchinson

"We do this not just as a family but as a Team, there is No 'I' in team.

"Every year on Tia's Treasures Anniversary we release a message in a bottle in the hope that it will be found, read and re-released to travel the world."

Mr Dupre and Mr Noe have re-released the bottle into the sea at France.

Mrs Hutchinson said: "Up until now we have never heard of any of the bottles being found.

"It made our day hearing it had been found and in France too."

Tia's Treasures continue to spread kindness with its random acts of kindness, which can be found on walks around Gorleston, Bradwell and Great Yarmouth.

The Hutchinson family children

The Hutchinson children: Alex, 17,Tia, 16, Adam, 12, Jamie, 11, Tommy, 5, and Toby. 3. - Credit: Lisa Hutchinson

Tia's Treasures' 10th anniversary was celebrated by fundraising for East of England Ambulance Service incorporating Tommy and Toby's Norfolk Nee Nors which are miniature ambulances made from clay.

£100 was raised via a Justgiving Page.

Tia's Treasures also have plans to fundraise for Home-Start Norfolk, a charity aimed at helping parents in need.

New local business CARR Sales Great Yarmouth have also offered to get on board by purchasing car themed keyrings for their sales cars allowing Tia to continue with raising funds for charities.

Map of UK and France.

Bois de Cise (with a red pin) is directly south of the British Isles. - Credit: Google


Great Yarmouth News

