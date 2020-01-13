House fire being treated as suspected arson attack
PUBLISHED: 16:31 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 13 January 2020
Police are treating a house fire in Great Yarmouth as a suspected arson attack.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mill Road in the early hours of Monday (January 13).
Norfolk Fire and Rescue service sent two appliances from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston to the scene at 2.42am.
Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and then gave assistance to casualties with smoke inhalation until the arrival of the ambulance.
East of England Ambulance service were called at 2.53am and sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and an ambulance officer.
Nobody required transport to hospital, the service said.
Norfolk police have said they were called by the fire service at 3.01am and are now treating the fire as a suspected arson incident.
On Monday morning the house was sealed off with police and fire service tape while officers conducted house to house enquiries.
