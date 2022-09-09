Members of Great Yarmouth Minster pay respects to the Queen

Members of the public have been paying their respects to the Queen in Great Yarmouth's main church.

Today Great Yarmouth Minster is open for prayers and parishioners were signing the book of condolence and lighting candles to honour the 70-year reign of the Queen.

At 9am, Rev Canon Simon Ward led a prayer for the death of the Queen and offered condolences to the Royal Family.

At noon, the church rang the bells to mark the significance of the occasion.

Revd Simon Ward inside Great Yarmouth Minster. - Credit: James Weeds

Rev Ward said: "The rhythm of prayer is the life of this church.

"But this day feels massively different. We have been praying for the Royal Family and the nation at this time."

While Rev Ward had not personally met the Queen, he had attended several events with her.

"It always struck me how thoughtful and engaged she was," he said.

"Her reign was underpinned by a concern for all people.

"In Great Yarmouth, there is a great feeling of support for her majesty. That love of the monarchy and the Royal Family is very clear to me in this community."

Rev Ward said he heard the news on Thursday while walking along Northgate Street. After a passer by had informed him, Revd Ward immediately returned to the Minster and lowered the flag to half-mast.

"The sun was setting over Breydon Water and I could see people in the marketplace," he said.

"At dusk, people were wandering around and found a place to reflect here."

The decision to open the Minster on Thursday evening was also made by churchwarden Wendy Betts.

Wendy Betts, churchwarden at Great Yarmouth Minster. - Credit: James Weeds

She said: "When I heard she had died, I wept.

"I then called Simon to say I would open the church and several people entered to light candles and say a prayer.

"It's a loss we all feel."

Mrs Betts, 72, was present at the Queen's coronation in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the the Coronation dress in the Throne room at Buckingham Palace, after her Coronation in Westminster Abbey on June 6 1953 - Credit: PA

"I've admired the Queen for so much she has done for the country," she said.

"At 96, it's not a surprise but it still came as a shock. We all expected her to live forever.

"She stayed strong until meeting her fifteenth prime minister. She has done her bit and now she is with her Philip.

"Things will never be the same.

"Long live the King."

Candles lit in honour of the Queen inside Great Yarmouth Minster. - Credit: James Weeds



