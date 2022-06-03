Queen's service to nation praised at special church ceremony

More than 100 people attended the Minster service in tribute to the Queen - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Queen's selfless dedication in serving the country has been praised at a jubilee church service in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth Minster held a platinum jubilee service on Friday morning with more than 100 people attending to pay tribute to the Queen.

The Bishop of Thetford, the Rt Rev Alan Winton, gave an address in which he praised the queen.

The Bishop of Thetford, Rt Rev Alan Winton, praised the Queen's service to the country during the Great Yarmouth Minster service

He said her majesty's life had been one of "wonderful devotion" to the country and she set an example to us all with her sense of duty and service to the nation.

The Bishop said: "She sets us all a very high standard. She has given us something worth celebrating."

Bishop Alan also reflected on the Queen's coronation in 1953 and her anointing at the ceremony which was the only part not televised.

Great Yarmouth Minster held a Queen's Platinum Jubilee service

He said: "God was calling her to a life-long role."

Rev Canon Simon Ward, from Great Yarmouth Minster, said the service was a "wonderful occasion" for people to come together and celebrate the Queen's 70 years as monarch.

The Rev Canon Simon Ward addresses the congregation

In an opening prayer he said: "Gracious God, we give you thanks for the reign of your servant Elizabeth our Queen and the example of loving and faithful service which she has shown among us.

"Help us to follow her example of dedication."

Lady Agnew, deputy lieutenant for Norfolk, and Graham Plant, the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth, gave Bible readings at the service.

The mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth, Graham Plant, gives a Bible reading at the Minster service

The hour-long service saw civic dignitaries, including High Steward Henry Cator, leave the Minster as the congregation sang the National Anthem.

Hymns were plated by organist Michael Nicholas and included I Vow to Thee, My Country.

Attending the service were representatives from Great Yarmouth's twin town of Rambouillet in France. They have been twinned since 1956.

The Minster hosted a Queen's Platinum Jubilee service

The next borough council-organised event is on Sunday.

In Gorleston, a Big Jubilee Lunch event in Pier Gardens in Gorleston will take place on June 5 from 12pm.

Residents and visitors are invited to bring their own picnic and set up around the bandstand.

