Hundreds pay tribute to Queen at town church service

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 7:47 PM September 18, 2022
More than 200 people attended the service at the Minster

More than 200 people attended the service at the Minster - Credit: Anthony Carroll

More than 200 people gathered at Great Yarmouth's main church to pay their respects to the Queen.

On Sunday afternoon Great Yarmouth Minster held a service of thanksgiving and commemoration for the life and reign of the Queen.

Rev Canon Simon Ward welcomes people to the Minster service

Rev Canon Simon Ward welcomes people to the Minster service - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The service was led by Rev Canon Simon Ward, who paid tribute to the Queen's "humility" and "inextinguishable faith" as she served the country and Commonwealth and her own family.

The Bishop of Thetford the Right Rev Alan Winton gave the sermon.

He spoke about the Queen's "strong affection for Norfolk" and paid tribute to her compassion and generosity.

School children read out prayers

School children read out prayers - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The service also saw school children say prayers for the Queen and ended with people singing God Save the King.

Mayor of the borough Graham Plant and Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk Jane Cator gave Bible readings. 

Mayor Graham Plant gives a Bible reading

Mayor Graham Plant gives a Bible reading - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The Minster has a book of condolence.

Standard bearers took part in the Minster service

Standard bearers took part in the Minster service - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The service gave thanks for the Queen's life and her reign

The service gave thanks for the Queen's life and her reign - Credit: Anthony Carroll


