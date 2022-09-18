Hundreds pay tribute to Queen at town church service
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
More than 200 people gathered at Great Yarmouth's main church to pay their respects to the Queen.
On Sunday afternoon Great Yarmouth Minster held a service of thanksgiving and commemoration for the life and reign of the Queen.
The service was led by Rev Canon Simon Ward, who paid tribute to the Queen's "humility" and "inextinguishable faith" as she served the country and Commonwealth and her own family.
The Bishop of Thetford the Right Rev Alan Winton gave the sermon.
He spoke about the Queen's "strong affection for Norfolk" and paid tribute to her compassion and generosity.
The service also saw school children say prayers for the Queen and ended with people singing God Save the King.
Mayor of the borough Graham Plant and Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk Jane Cator gave Bible readings.
The Minster has a book of condolence.