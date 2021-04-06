Great Yarmouth Minster helped out with nearly £20,000 in government funding

Published: 1:26 PM April 6, 2021

Great Yarmouth minster has been given nearly £20,000 from a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

It was announced on Monday the minster will be receiving a grant of £19,200 from the Culture Recovery Fund to help recover and reopen.

Due to the pandemic the building, Yarmouth's oldest, has been closed for much of the past year.

Canon Simon Ward, Rector of Great Yarmouth, said: “This is fantastic news.

"Easter is the time of great rejoicing in church and this certainly adds to the joy.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s been a really tough year for Great Yarmouth Minster and so sad to see our doors frequently closed.

"We look forward to open doors and inviting visitors to come and appreciate this astonishing historic building”

The award will help the church to carry out essential maintenance and develop capacity to keep the doors open.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced."