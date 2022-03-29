News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Taxi driver Amanda to take on 'Miss Voluptuous' North Sea charity dip

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:13 PM March 29, 2022
Amanda Jane Gilgil, from Great Yarmouth, tries a practice run for her bikini dip

Amanda Jane Gilgil, from Great Yarmouth, tries a practice run for her bikini dip - Credit: Tommy Lee Grimmer Photography

A Great Yarmouth taxi driver is bracing herself for a North Sea dip to help her win the title of Miss Voluptuous UK - raising money for a good cause in the process. 

Amanda Jane Gilgil is through to the Miss Voluptuous UK Finals 2022, set to take place at The Guild Hall in Grantham in July.

Amanda Jane Gilgil is a Miss Voluptuous UK 2022 finalist

Amanda Jane Gilgil is a Miss Voluptuous UK 2022 finalist - Credit: Amanda Jane Gilgil

The mum-of-five works as a driver for Albies Taxis in Great Yarmouth and supports the Tribal Trust which helps homeless people in the town.

To raise funds and help her bid to be crowned as the winner, the 55-year-old is taking on a bikini dip on Gorleston beach at 12pm on Sunday, April 3.

She said: "I am raising money as part of my Miss Voluptuous finalist campaign to give others a better life.

Great Yarmouth taxi driver Amanda Jane Gilgil is in the finals of Miss Voluptuous UK 2022

Great Yarmouth taxi driver Amanda Jane Gilgil is in the finals of Miss Voluptuous UK 2022 - Credit: Amanda Jane Gilgil

"This will give them the things like a meal, toiletries, a warm coat, socks, extra bedding, a tent, a sleeping bag - all the things we take for granted tucked up in our cozy homes in front of the fire on a cold, wet winter's night."

To donate, visit gofund.me/15bbf9e4.

