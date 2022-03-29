Taxi driver Amanda to take on 'Miss Voluptuous' North Sea charity dip
- Credit: Tommy Lee Grimmer Photography
A Great Yarmouth taxi driver is bracing herself for a North Sea dip to help her win the title of Miss Voluptuous UK - raising money for a good cause in the process.
Amanda Jane Gilgil is through to the Miss Voluptuous UK Finals 2022, set to take place at The Guild Hall in Grantham in July.
The mum-of-five works as a driver for Albies Taxis in Great Yarmouth and supports the Tribal Trust which helps homeless people in the town.
To raise funds and help her bid to be crowned as the winner, the 55-year-old is taking on a bikini dip on Gorleston beach at 12pm on Sunday, April 3.
She said: "I am raising money as part of my Miss Voluptuous finalist campaign to give others a better life.
"This will give them the things like a meal, toiletries, a warm coat, socks, extra bedding, a tent, a sleeping bag - all the things we take for granted tucked up in our cozy homes in front of the fire on a cold, wet winter's night."
To donate, visit gofund.me/15bbf9e4.