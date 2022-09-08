Great Yarmouth mourns Queen Elizabeth II as people gather for tributes

People in Great Yarmouth are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II who has died at the age of 96.

The mayor of Great Yarmouth borough Graham Plant said: “On behalf of the whole borough I express our deep sorrow at the passing of our beloved Queen. We pay tribute to her decades of unswerving service.

Mayor Graham Plant has paid tribute to the Queen - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

“As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, she unified the nation and provided a sense of tradition, stability, and national pride during more than 70 years of significant and sometimes challenging change.

“Like the rest of our Royal Family, she loved Norfolk – and Norfolk loved and respected her in return. Her visit to Great Yarmouth in 1985 was a great honour and it is fondly remembered by many residents, and we have enthusiastically celebrated each of her Jubilees.

“Today, Great Yarmouth and the rest of Norfolk are in mourning. Our Queen has been a constant part of our lives and touched our hearts with her warmth and dedication. She is a huge loss to the nation."

The Rev Simon Ward, of Great Yarmouth Minster, said the Minster will be opening at 9am on Friday with a book of condolence.

People were also gathering at the Minster tonight to pay their respects.

Rev Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster has praised the Queen's service to the nation - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

He said: "I think like a lot of people there is a sense of shock and surprise.

"She has always been there with us and it's a shock to people that she has gone.

"It will have a huge impact on many people and the life of our nation.

"I think in time after many, many months of reflection we will continue to be astonished at her immense ethic of service and of giving her life to her nation.

"I think that it something that will stand for many, many years."

Rev Ward also said people should take time to remember the personal loss the Royal Family is feeling.

He said: "Losing a loved one whatever stage of life is difficult.

"We must remember she was a mother and grandmother and a great grandmother."

Knitter Margaret Seaman - who unexpectedly met the Queen at Sandringham last year - has shared her upset and shock.

The 93-year-old from Caister recalled as "the most magical moment of my life" meeting the monarch in the ballroom of her Norfolk home as she set up her knitted version of the house for public display in July last year.

Mrs Seaman described her death as "absolutely terrible."

Margaret Seaman with her lockdown project Knittingale Hospital. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Everyone has been so worried about her but it is still a shock," she said. "I just sat and cried."

Of the surprise meeting she said: "I just said hello and she smiled as if to say 'I have caught you here' and she had.

She went on to spend some 15 minutes with the Queen who was making comments about all the different aspects of the model.

"I am so glad it happened and I cannot believe I was fortunate enough to meet her.

"I remember envying her when I was a little girl because she had a little sister and I wanted one, but my parents had other ideas."

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboat, met the Queen on several occasions at garden parties held at Sandringham and Buckingham Palace.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboat - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2008

He said: "The crew and directors at the Lifeboat are all in mourning at this very sad time.

"She kindly awarded us the Queen's Voluntary Award a few years ago. We were very honoured to receive that. It is a very sad day.

"Our condolences go out to the Royal Family, the nation, the Commonwealth and the whole world."

Trevor Saunders, manager of Mandalay Wellbeing CIC, said the proudest moment of his life was when he received an official summons from the Queen to receive a British Empire Medal.

"I loved the woman dearly. I've never known anything different and she has always been there. I am so upset. It feels that regardless of what has happened to our country, she has been there.

"When I got the command to attend the garden party, it was the proudest moment of my life.

"She was the glue that kept everything together.

Trevor Saunders manager of Mandalay Wellbeing CIC - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The Queen has been such an inspiration and such a wonderful person. I am devastated by the news and it has yet to sink in.





"She was the most fantastic monarch you could have ever hoped for."