Brandon Lewis backs prime minister after Downing Street party report

The MP for Great Yarmouth has supported prime minister Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray inquiry into alleged Covid-breaching Downing Street parties.

The limited report said there were serious failings at the heart of government, with the Met Police now investigating at least 12 events for Covid breaches.

Brandon Lewis said that following Mr Johnson's promise to act on the limited report, the prime minister and his government is focussed on levelling up the country, introducing a Brexit Freedom Bill and implementing a new immigration policy.

Boris Johnson has promised to take action following the Sue Gray report - Credit: PA

Mr Lewis, who sat near the prime minister in the Commons as he apologised and promised to take action, said: "The prime minister has accepted the general findings of Sue Gray's investigation and apologised.

"As he said, his immediate focus is now on addressing those findings, including implementing changes to the way Downing Street and the Cabinet Office operate and are managed.

"This government, under the leadership of this prime minister, will get on with the job of levelling up the country and delivering on the people's priorities, including implementing a new immigration policy and introducing the Brexit Freedoms Bill.”