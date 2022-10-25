News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'He has my absolute backing' - MP's pledge to new prime minister

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:58 AM October 25, 2022
Brandon Lewis says the closure of Ambitions is "deeply disappointing" Photo: PA / David Mirzoeff

MP Brandon Lewis says Rishi Sunak has his absolute backing

The MP for Great Yarmouth says that Rishi Sunak has his "absolute backing" as the country's new prime minister.

Brandon Lewis pledged his support to Mr Sunak as the new Conservative party leader prepared to meet King Charles III to become the leader of the nation.

Mr Lewis said at a time of "acute challenge" the Conservatives must come together and unite.

He added: "He (Mr Sunak) has the necessary expertise and experience to do that, and he will have my absolute backing in doing so."

Rishi Sunak at the Bishops Mill pub in Salisbury watching a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Rishi Sunak will become prime minister today

Mr Lewis had served in Liz Truss' cabinet as lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice.

Before Mr Sunak becomes MP, Ms Truss is holding her final cabinet meeting before making a farewell statement due at about 10.15am.

In the leadership race after Boris Johnson's resignation, Mr Lewis had originally backed Nadim Zahawi and then switched to Ms Truss, who announced she was resigning as prime minister last week.

