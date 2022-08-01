News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Liz gets things done' - Great Yarmouth MP backs Truss leadership bid

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:28 AM August 1, 2022
Brandon Lewis says the closure of Ambitions is "deeply disappointing" Photo: PA / David Mirzoeff

MP Brandon Lewis is backing Liz Truss - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The MP for Great Yarmouth has thrown his support behind Liz Truss's bid to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and the country.

Over the weekend Brandon Lewis said Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk and foreign secretary, should be the next leader of his party instead of Rishi Sunak.

In throwing his weight behind his Norfolk colleague, Mr Lewis said Ms Truss is a politician who "gets thing done".

Brandon Lewis MP and Liz Truss MP at Peel Ports, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Conor Matchett

A flashback to Brandon Lewis and Liz Truss visiting Peel Ports' harbour in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Mr Lewis said: "I am backing Liz Truss as the leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister for our country because I know she's someone who has got the experience, the determination and the focus to get things done.

"I've worked with her in cabinet, seen her get things done. Even the difficult bits like the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that we are taking through parliament now

"Liz gets things done and she does it for the best of the UK."

At the start of the leadership campaign Mr Lewis had backed the chancellor Nadhim Zahawi's bid.

Mr Zahawi has also come out in support of Ms Truss.



