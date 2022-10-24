'We are at a crossroads' - MP's call for Conservatives to reunite

Brandon Lewis says his party is at a crossroads - Credit: PA

The MP for Great Yarmouth has said the Conservative Party is at a "crossroads" ahead of today's leadership contest nomination deadline.

Brandon Lewis said that whoever was chosen as leader, it was time for the Tories to reunite and rebuild.

It comes as former chancellor Rishi Sunak appeared in prime position to become leader of the Conservatives and the nation as prime minister as he already has secured more than the 100 nominations from MPs needed.

It is reported his rival Penny Mordaunt is struggling to reach the 100 MP mark, meaning Mr Sunak could be named leader today.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are in the leadership race - Credit: PA

On Twitter, Mr Lewis, who heads the Ministry of Justice in the government and who has not said who is backing , said: "Whatever the outcome today, we’re at a crossroads.

"We have an opportunity to reunite and rebuild - we must take it.

"We have a duty to deliver for the British people at a time of economic hardship for so many.

"That is what we have always done as a party, and what we must do again."

In the leadership race after Boris Johnson's resignation, Mr Lewis had originally backed Nadim Zahawi and then switched to Liz Truss, who announced she was resigning as prime minister last week.

Liz Truss announced her resignation last week - Credit: PA



