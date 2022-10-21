News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'She showed real class' - Yarmouth MP praises for Liz Truss' resignation speech

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:03 AM October 21, 2022
Brandon Lewis MP and Liz Truss MP at Peel Ports, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Conor Matchett

A flashback to Brandon Lewis and Liz Truss at Peel Ports, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

The MP for Great Yarmouth has said outgoing prime minister Liz Truss showed "real class" in her resignation speech.

Brandon Lewis made his comment after Ms Truss announced she was resigning as prime minister on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Lewis told the Mercury he "thought the prime minister showed real class in making what must have been an unimaginably tough decision and speech".

As Tony MPs weigh up whether to enter the leadership race Mr Lewis said he was also focussed on his work for Great Yarmouth and in his role as minister for justice.

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis leaving 10 Downing Street, London, following the first Cabinet meeti

MP Brandon Lewis said he was focussed on working for Great Yarmouth - Credit: PA

Jerome Mayhew, Broadland’s Conservative MP, said he felt “hugely sorry” for Ms Truss.
He said: “I will be looking for a candidate who can bring the whole party around a vision of delivering on the 2019 manifesto, for which we have an enormous mandate.”

Supporters of a Boris Johnson return to being prime minister have bombarded North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker's inbox overnight.

Speaking on Radio Norfolk, Mr Baker said people had been calling for Mr Johnson to get the top job back.
 

