Great Yarmouth MP experiencing 'mild symptoms' after positive Covid test

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:17 AM November 9, 2021
Brandon Lewis says the closure of Ambitions is "deeply disappointing" Photo: PA / David Mirzoeff

Brandon Lewis confirmed on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Another Norfolk MP has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis confirmed on Twitter that he is currently experiencing mild symptoms after contracting the virus.

In a tweet, Mr Lewis said: "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Thanks to the vaccine I am so far only experiencing mild symptoms.

"I have been self isolating since I first experienced signs of symptoms and following my positive PCR result I will continue to do so in line with government regulations."

Mr Lewis is the latest MP to have tested positive for coronavirus after George Freeman, MP for Mid-Norfolk, confirmed he also had a positive test result. 

Mr Freeman thanked the ambulance service after he experienced breathing difficulties.

On Twitter, he said: "Sorry to report I’ve had a bad attack of Covid over last 3 days w difficulty breathing on Fri/Sat (thanks to @EastEnglandAmb team for your help)."

Mr Freeman will remain in isolation until Monday, November 15.

