Great Yarmouth MP experiencing 'mild symptoms' after positive Covid test
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Another Norfolk MP has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis confirmed on Twitter that he is currently experiencing mild symptoms after contracting the virus.
In a tweet, Mr Lewis said: "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Thanks to the vaccine I am so far only experiencing mild symptoms.
"I have been self isolating since I first experienced signs of symptoms and following my positive PCR result I will continue to do so in line with government regulations."
Mr Lewis is the latest MP to have tested positive for coronavirus after George Freeman, MP for Mid-Norfolk, confirmed he also had a positive test result.
Mr Freeman thanked the ambulance service after he experienced breathing difficulties.
On Twitter, he said: "Sorry to report I’ve had a bad attack of Covid over last 3 days w difficulty breathing on Fri/Sat (thanks to @EastEnglandAmb team for your help)."
Mr Freeman will remain in isolation until Monday, November 15.
Most Read
- 1 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
- 2 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
- 3 Landmark storage tanks to make way for welfare building
- 4 What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?
- 5 Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge
- 6 Quad bike and motorbike stolen near Great Yarmouth
- 7 Council claims no locals are in favour of 665 homes bid
- 8 All you need to know as Covid booster rules set to change
- 9 'Staycation is the word' - Holiday park will only close two weeks every year
- 10 Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston