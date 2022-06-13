Brandon Lewis: 'People are in full support of PM'

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning hosted by Sophie Raworth. - Credit: PA

The MP for Great Yarmouth said he has received no criticism about the prime minister from Conservatives in his constituency.

Brandon Lewis appeared on BBC One's Sunday Morning programme yesterday (June 12) for a studio interview with host Sophie Raworth.

Mr Lewis said he had received "very clear support" from his constituents about the prime minister. - Credit: PA

The pair discussed Boris Johnson's recent vote of confidence, which saw him keep his job.

Mr Lewis said: "I've got to say my constituents, my mail box, my email box - it's very clear that support is there for the prime minister."

The MP claimed he has received some criticism from Labour supporters and activists in the constituency.

But when asked whether any Great Yarmouth Conservatives had voiced no confidence of the prime minister, Mr Lewis said: "I have to say - and I can talk of my constituency - I’ve had people in full support of the prime minister.

"Even today, I have had supportive messages from the chairman of the Conservatives in Northern Ireland as well about the work the prime minster is doing and that we should get on with the job."

