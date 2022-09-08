Great Yarmouth MP vows to fight for town as he joins cabinet
The MP for Great Yarmouth has said he will play his part in making sure the country has a strong government to lead the nation out of the cost of living crisis.
Brandon Lewis made his commitment to help run a strong government and keep working for his constituents as he prepared for his second full day in his new cabinet role in Liz Truss' government.
On Tuesday Mr Lewis was appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.
His statement on his new government role comes as Ms Truss is due to announce this morning how she will help families meet soaring energy bills later.
Mr Lewis said: “It is a great honour to have been appointed by the prime minister as lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice .
"We all know it is a difficult time for our nation and world, and I look forward to playing my part in ensuring that our United Kingdom has a strong government which will stand up to the tyranny of Putin, tackle the cost of living crisis, improve our NHS and ensure that we build a more prosperous future for our children.
"Whilst honoured by this position, I will continue my work for Great Yarmouth, advocating for more investment, and supporting the excellent Conservative borough and county councils, as they seek to serve our communities.
"We have secured so much including funding for a new JPH, the Third River Crossing and significant investments in our town centre, but there is more to do.”
Mr Lewis had served under Boris Johnson as Northern Ireland Secretary and had resigned from the role.
In the Conservative leadership election he had originally backed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and then supported Ms Truss.