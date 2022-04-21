News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Brandon Lewis supports embattled prime minister ahead of crunch vote

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:33 PM April 21, 2022
Brandon Lewis MP

Brandon Lewis MP - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

The MP for Great Yarmouth has accused the Labour Party of playing with politics over calling for a vote on whether Boris Johnson should be the subject of a new investigation for breaching Covid rules.

As well as criticising the Labour call for a parliamentary committee to probe if Mr Johnson misled Parliament over the so-called Partygate affair, Brandon Lewis says the prime minister is focussed on working to creating more jobs for the country.

boris johnson

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in India - Credit: PA

The Great Yarmouth MP's comments come ahead of a House of Commons vote to trigger a Commons Privileges Committee investigation.

Mr Lewis said: "Today is Labour playing politics while the prime minister is working to build more jobs for the UK."

Today's vote comes as Mr Johnson is in India to strengthen business ties with the UK.

Earlier in the week Mr Lewis suggested the prime minister's fixed penalty notice for attending a birthday party at 10 Downing Street was akin to other senior politicians receiving a speeding of parking fine.

Neighbouring MP, Duncan Baker, member for North Norfolk, today said he backed an enquiry into the prime minister's conduct.

