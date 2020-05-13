Brandon Lewis raises over £15,000 for cancer charity
PUBLISHED: 09:05 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 13 May 2020
Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has raised more than £15,000 for a cancer charity by taking part in a succession of virtual bike and running races.
The events have replaced a triathlon series which normally takes place at castles over three weekends in three countries.
This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, people were invited to take part virtually from their immediate surroundings.
Mr Lewis, who is currently at Whitehall attending meetings, said he has so far run 30km and clocked up 80km on a stationary bike.
“It’s good fun. It gives you something to focus on for training,” he said.
The third and final weekend of activity takes place over the weekend of May 24 to 26.
Known as the ‘Luck of the Irish’, it involves a 21.km run, a 90km bike and 10.5km run.
The money will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Mr Lewis said: “I have friends who have benefitted from Macmillan and I know the good work they do.
“This is a time when they can’t go out and do fundraising in the community,” he added.
To donate visit the fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brandon-lewisgy2020
