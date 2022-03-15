MP signs up for church roof repair appeal

MP Brandon Lewis with this signed sponsored tile during his visit at St Mary's Church - Credit: St Mary's Church

An appeal to repair a Great Yarmouth church's roof has been given a boost by the town's MP.

Brandon Lewis, MP for the borough of Great Yarmouth, has pledged his support to St Mary's Church by sponsoring a tile for its roof appeal as he toured the Regent Road building.

Work to repair the roof of the Grade II* centre for worship is going ahead thanks to a grant of close to £150,000 from English Heritage.

However £1.5m is needed to fully restore it, with a sponsor-a-slate appeal launched to fund a 20pc funding contribution of £125,000.

The catholic church in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road is having its roof replaced. - Credit: Liz Coates

Brian Lafferty, chairman of the church's finance committee, said: "Whilst on site, we could not miss the opportunity to request Mr Lewis sponsor a tile for the roof.

"Mr Lewis was really impressed by our vision for St Mary's Church and has pledged his support for future projects."

St Mary's was opened in 1850 on land which, at the time, lay outside the main town.