'I will work hard for borough' - MP's pledge after quitting minister role

MP Brandon Lewis says he will keep working hard for the borough - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The MP for the borough of Great Yarmouth has pledged to keep working hard for his constituents following his resignation from Boris Johnson's government.

This morning Mr Lewis resigned his cabinet role as Northern Ireland Secretary with his resignation letter citing issues over honesty, integrity and mutual respect.

Mr Lewis then told the Mercury in a new statement that he could not sacrifice his personal integrity to defend the government.

Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The MP, who is now a backbencher following his resignation, also pledged to keep working hard for the residents of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and their surrounding villages and there was still much to do to keep investment pouring into the borough.

Mr Lewis said: "It was a honour to serve as part of the government, and I am proud of what we have achieved during that time.

"We are, however, now past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now. As such, I have taken the decision to resign from the cabinet.

"I will continue to work hard for the people of Great Yarmouth as their member of parliament. I am proud of the investment and regeneration we have cultivated in Great Yarmouth, but there is still much more to do.”

As a minister Mr Lewis was limited to what he could speak about in the House of Commons regarding his constituency.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning hosted by Sophie Raworth. - Credit: PA

In a two-year span he had only mentioned Great Yarmouth twice in the commons in the last two years.

His resignation letter to Boris Johnson had said: "In recent weeks and months, we have been relentlessly on the defensive, consumed by introspection and in-fighting.

"A divided Party cannot win elections.

"It cannot deliver for those who trusted us with their votes for the first time in 2019.

"A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret for me that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld."

Mr Johnson says he hopes to remain prime minister until October. He has appointed new cabinet members, including Shailesh Vara as Mr Lewis's replacement.