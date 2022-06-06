News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
MP gives 'full backing' to Boris Johnson ahead of no-confidence vote

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:53 AM June 6, 2022
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London after appearing on

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis says the PM has his full backing ahead of a no-confidence vote expected on June 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has stated his support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of an expected no-confidence vote in his leadership.

The PM is facing calls to resign over lockdown parties.

A no-confidence vote will be triggered if 54 Tory MPs submit letters of no-confidence in him.

Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the prime minister to resign, including Waveney MP Peter Aldous, amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during lockdown.

Mr Lewis, however, said the prime minister had his "full backing" in the vote, which could trigger a leadership contest if he loses.

The tweet said: "He got the key big decisions right on Covid, Brexit delivery and supporting Ukraine.

"He has apologised for mistakes made and we owe it to our constituents to focus on delivering to make lives better."

The vote comes in the wake of Sue Gray's "partygate" report which said “senior leadership” must “bear responsibility” for the culture which led to coronavirus rules being broken.

It said the public would be “dismayed” by a series of breaches of restrictions in 10 Downing Street and Whitehall.

