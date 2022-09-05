Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis welcomes Liz Truss leadership success

Brandon Lewis and Liz Truss seen together at Peel Ports - Credit: Archant

The MP for Great Yarmouth has welcomed the election of Liz Truss as the next prime minister of the country and leader of the Conservative Party.

Brandon Lewis had backed fellow Norfolk MP Ms Truss in the final stages of the leadership contest.

After Ms Truss was announced as the winner over rival Rishi Sunak Mr Lewis was questioned about the election and how Ms Truss will tackle the cost of living crisis.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has welcomed the election of Liz Truss - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Appearing on Sky News Mr Lewis said: "It's a good result. It's a very clear majority.

"It also reflects the sheer depth of talent across our party. We were blessed with such great candidates actually right from the very beginning.

"We all want to see the party come back together. "

When asked about tackling the cost of living crisis, Mr Lewis said: "What I can say is Liz as a candidate, and as outlined today in her speech, she knows this is an issue.

"We see it in constituencies like mine in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, where energy prices have been rising.

"In principle she gets it. She is so determined to deliver to the public. She gets it and wants to deliver on that and I am confident we will see that in the week or so ahead."

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis. - Credit: PA

Mr Lewis would not say if he would be offered or wanted a new cabinet role, with national media reports saying he may become justice minister.

Mr Lewis then told this paper: “Congratulations to my Norfolk colleague Liz Truss on her election as the Leader of the Conservative Party, and soon to be next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

During the campaign Liz has set out a bold vision to deal with the big issues that our country faces.

I have no doubt over the next few days and weeks we will hear how our new Prime Minister will tackle the issues most affecting households across the Great Yarmouth constituency, including rising energy bills, cost of living pressures and access to NHS services.”





He had resigned as Northern Ireland secretary at the end of Boris Johnson's reign.

Mr Lewis had then pledged his support to chancellor Nadhim Zahawi in the early stages of the leadership contest.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi had been supported by Brandon Lewis - Credit: PA

The result of the ballot of Tory members was announced at 12.30pm today at the QE2 conference centre in London.

Ms Truss defeated rival Mr Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399, winning 57.4pc of the vote.