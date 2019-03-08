Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Investigation ongoing after man knocked unconscious before having mobile phones stolen

PUBLISHED: 09:08 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 27 April 2019

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An investigation into an attack which saw a man get knocked unconscious before having his cash and mobiles phones stolen remains ongoing.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the mugging took place on Saturday, March 30, when a man in his 30s was walking in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

The victim was hit on the head and is believed to have been knocked unconscious before being robbed of his cash, two mobile phones and Kindle.

The man who suffered injuries to his face and arm was later treated in hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

New cafe with ‘quirky’ vibe enjoys busy first day

Deja Brew, a new cafe, has opened in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Picture: Liz Coates

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

New cafe with ‘quirky’ vibe enjoys busy first day

Deja Brew, a new cafe, has opened in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Picture: Liz Coates

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

The best places to eat in East Anglia - according to chefs

Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social

Investigation ongoing after man knocked unconscious before having mobile phones stolen

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Mason eager to keep Great Yarmouth in the elite

Great Yarmouth Town face a tough finale as they bid to stay off the bottom of the table Picture: STEVE WOOD

The Gorleston Survey: Tell this newspaper what you think about your town

Sea fishing off Gorleston Pier. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Ed Sheeran sends message to boy with rare brain tumour

Charlie Stephenson, nine, from Martham, has a rare brain tumour but has been sent messages of support by a host of celebrities. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists