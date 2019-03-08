Investigation ongoing after man knocked unconscious before having mobile phones stolen

An investigation into an attack which saw a man get knocked unconscious before having his cash and mobiles phones stolen remains ongoing.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the mugging took place on Saturday, March 30, when a man in his 30s was walking in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

The victim was hit on the head and is believed to have been knocked unconscious before being robbed of his cash, two mobile phones and Kindle.

The man who suffered injuries to his face and arm was later treated in hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.