Wish you were here? Great Yarmouth named as one of five ‘Future Places’

Great Yarmouth has been chosen as a 'Future Place', an accolade which recognises the borough council's ambition and vision for the town Picture: Future Place Future Place

Great Yarmouth has been named as one of five ‘Future Places’ in England, and a postcard image showing various local scenes is promoting the town as a great place to live, work, visit and invest.

Using the mainstay of saucy seaside culture the multiple images show various sides of the resort all bathed in glorious sunshine and fit to be sent as a postcard home.

The initiative is run by the Royal Institute of British Architects, Chartered Institute of Housing, Local Government Association and the Royal Town Planning Institute and could help draw down funding for homes.

The five chosen ‘Future Places’ were selected as “exemplars of high-quality place-making in England, based on their overall visions, ambition and innovative approaches.”

Sheila Oxtoby, the council’s chief executive, said: “This is exciting national recognition for our approach, our ambitious vision, our partnership working and our varied work programme to support success in the borough.

“This is very much a team success, a tribute to the commitment of officers and partners, and the ambition and direction of members.”

The Future Places are Bradford, Greater Exeter, Great Yarmouth, Gateshead and North Northamptonshire.