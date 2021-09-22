National newspaper names Great Yarmouth as a top autumn destination

Published: 9:14 AM September 22, 2021

Works by urban artists are helping to put Great Yarmouth on the map. - Credit: Davide De Almeida

Great Yarmouth has been named in the top 20 of UK destinations to visit this autumn by a national newspaper.

The town has been receiving a lot of national attention as of late due to Banksy, and The Guardian's inclusion of the town in their 20 best places for an autumn visit is another string in the town's bow.

Included in a long list featuring national treasures such as the Yorkshire Dales, Manchester and Hadrian's Wall, Great Yarmouth has been named as a top place for a little getaway before winter.

Specifically, the arts and culture of Great Yarmouth have been given as the main reason for people to check out the town.

This eye-catching mural in a tucked-away down an alleyway off of Prince's Road is one of many murals scattered around town. - Credit: submitted

The Guardian said: "Take a walk to find murals by John Dashwood, which speak to the town’s literary and seafaring heritage, and the Yarmouth mural by Kevin Parker, one of 30 that social enterprise group Reprezent Projects is having painted to engage young people and attract visitors."

The article also recommends the upcoming Fire on the Water display, which will be taking place over the autumn half-term and beyond.

A festival map showing the Fire on the Water installations coming to Great Yarmouth's Waterways. - Credit: GYBC/Out There Arts



