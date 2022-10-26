Norfolk town revealed as top staycation destination in UK
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
With its sandy beaches and Victorian seaside resort charm, a Norfolk town has been named as one of the top places for a staycation in the country.
Great Yarmouth is among the top 10 spots in the UK for a coastal breaks, according to research by Travelodge.
The hotel chain has found 75pc of holidaymakers plan to stay at home and go on a short break as opposed to travelling abroad.
The Norfolk seaside destination, which has been a favourite retreat since 1790, ranks seventh in the list.
A spokesman for Travelodge said: "Great Yarmouth and nearby Gorleston-on-Sea are well known for their long sandy beaches.
"The Golden Mile is full of attractions, amusements and the pleasure beach makes it one of the most popular holiday destinations."
Cornwall tops the list of staycation destinations, followed by Devon, Blackpool, Bournemouth and Whitby.
Research by Travelodge has also found that October half-term staycations will bring a £1.3 billion boost to the UK economy.
Temperatures are set to reach over 20C this weekend, which will be an added bonus for holidaymakers in the county.