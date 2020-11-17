Search

Father, 34, who died had concerns about family finances, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:38 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 17 November 2020

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

A loving family man who died eight days after being found unresponsive in his children’s bedroom had concerns about finances, an inquest has heard.

Naresh Badhan, 34, a painter and decorator, was discovered in the upstairs room of the family home in Palgrave Road, Great Yarmouth, by his partner on March 18.

Police carried out resuscitation and he was rushed to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston but he died on March 26.

At the inquest into his death, which concluded on Tuesday (November 17), Senior Coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, said the cause of his death was hypoxic brain injury due to hanging but there was no evidence Mr Badhan had intended to take his own life.

The inquest heard that March 18 had been a normal day, with Mr Badhan, who was born in Derby and also known as ‘Ricky’, eating dinner with his family before going upstairs to get ready for work the next day.

His partner then went upstairs to go to the bathroom and on going through the house she found him.

A statement by his partner read to the inquest described Mr Badhan as a “very good man” and “independent and proud”.

“I was lucky to have him in my life,” she said.

Investigation of the deceased man’s laptop and mobile phone showed that he had concerns about the family’s finances and his partner’s pregnancy, as well as about how the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown would affect their future.

Ms Lake said the inquest had also heard evidence he was making plans for the future, looking on the internet about travelling to Disneyland and also making plans for decorating the family home.

Work colleagues were “stunned” by what happened, the coroner said, adding that Mr Badhan was “clearly a loving family man”.

There was no evidence of him planning to end his life, she concluded.

Ms Lake said: “He could have been messing around and not intending to die. He could have taken action on the spur of the moment, not thinking about the consequences.”

The coroner expressed her sympathies to members of Mr Badhan’s family.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

