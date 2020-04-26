‘Take it a step further’ - Streets hang bunting and lights to celebrate NHS
PUBLISHED: 09:33 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 26 April 2020
Archant
The Clap for our Carers has become a weekly ritual with people across the UK expressing support for key workers.
Now streets in Great Yarmouth have taken celebration of frontline workers to the next level, as residents of Albany Road and Garfield Road have hung colourful bunting and Christmas lights across their streets.
Amy Read, 25, resident of Albany Road, said: “People had been putting bunting in the windows, we were asking why don’t we take it a step further.”
Her partner, Denzel McGee, hung the bunting from some of the houses, while a large banner thanking the NHS was draped across the gates at the end of the cul-de-sac in Southtown.
Ms Read is a nurse and works at the James Paget Hospital, in a non-Covid-19 ward.
MORE: Woman in her 30s among six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals
Sam Clark, resident of Garfield Road, said: “Neighbours are loving it and quite a few opened doors to say what a lovely idea it is, plus it brightens up the street at these uncertain times.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.