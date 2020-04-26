‘Take it a step further’ - Streets hang bunting and lights to celebrate NHS

Residents of Albany Road, in Southtown in Great Yarmouth, have hung bunting and Christmas lights to celebrate the NHS. Picture: Amy Read. Archant

The Clap for our Carers has become a weekly ritual with people across the UK expressing support for key workers.

Now streets in Great Yarmouth have taken celebration of frontline workers to the next level, as residents of Albany Road and Garfield Road have hung colourful bunting and Christmas lights across their streets.

Amy Read, 25, resident of Albany Road, said: “People had been putting bunting in the windows, we were asking why don’t we take it a step further.”

Her partner, Denzel McGee, hung the bunting from some of the houses, while a large banner thanking the NHS was draped across the gates at the end of the cul-de-sac in Southtown.

Ms Read is a nurse and works at the James Paget Hospital, in a non-Covid-19 ward.

Sam Clark, resident of Garfield Road, said: “Neighbours are loving it and quite a few opened doors to say what a lovely idea it is, plus it brightens up the street at these uncertain times.”

