Bail for Great Yarmouth landmark break-in suspects

PUBLISHED: 11:43 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 21 October 2019

The Nelson monument in Great Yarmouth's South Denes. Photo: Andy Darnell

The Nelson monument in Great Yarmouth's South Denes. Photo: Andy Darnell

Archant © 2011

Two people arrested after a break-in at the Nelson's Monument in Great Yarmouth have been released on bail.

View of the South Denes area of Great Yarmouth from the Outer Harbour. Picture: James Bass View of the South Denes area of Great Yarmouth from the Outer Harbour. Picture: James Bass

Police were called to reports of suspicious activity at the landmark in the town's South Denes on July 24 and investigation revealed the monument's door had been broken into.

The column stands in a railed enclosure inside an industrial estate and is open to the public on a limited basis.

A man in his 30s from Hertfordshire and a woman in her 20s of no fixed address were arrested and have since been bailed until October 25.

A woman in her 40s from the Bedford area remains under investigation.

The three had been arrested on suspicion of burglary offences.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing.

Looming almost 50 metres high, Nelson's Monument was raised 200 years ago and is designated as a Grade I listed structure.

