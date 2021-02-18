News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exhibits including Nelson's hair face uncertain future as museum emptied

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:59 AM February 18, 2021   
Cannons being removed from the Norfolk Nelson Museum courtyard in Great Yarmouth

Cannons being removed from the Norfolk Nelson Museum courtyard in Great Yarmouth in January. - Credit: Submitted

Thousands of exhibits dedicated to Admiral Lord Nelson including a lock of his hair and his boyhood penknife have been locked away, after a museum was cleared out.

The memorabilia had been on display since 2002 in the former Nelson Museum, on South Quay in Great Yarmouth, until the building closed more than a year ago due to declining visitor numbers and the removal of council funding.

Over the last few weeks, all exhibits have been removed from the building and placed into storage, and on February 5, the keys were handed back to the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT), which owns the property.

Kerry Robinson-Payne, the former museum's curator, said: "It was quite emotional to see an empty museum and closing the door for the last time."

The original collection was started by Ben Burgess, an avid Nelson enthusiast.

Chris Brett, vice-chairman of the Nelson Society, said: "It's disappointing. Obviously we would like to see the Nelson artefacts on display, but we're keen that the collection is kept together."

GYPT is planning to reopen the building as an art gallery.

