New art gallery to open in former Nelson Museum

Published: 2:44 PM April 27, 2021

The new Yare Gallery, in the former Nelson Museum building, on South Quay in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Yare Gallery

The former Nelson Museum in Great Yarmouth is set for a new lease of life when it reopens next month as an art gallery.

Having exhibited items dedicated to Admiral Lord Nelson for 17 years, until the museum's closure in 2019, the building will soon display paintings and sculptures by both local and international artists.

Now named the Yare Gallery, the premises on South Quay is owned by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT) and has been revamped as a new, free-to-enter art venue for the town.

Katarzyna Coleman's 'South Denes Road looking South 2016' will be on display in the new Yare Gallery on South Quay in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Pete Huggins

Sarah Lowndes, a Norwich-based writer, curator and lecturer, will oversee the venture.

The gallery's opening exhibition, called 'Weathering: New Art from East Anglia', will feature the work of the Yarmouth Five, a group of artists based in the town including Katarzyna Coleman, Bridget Heriz, John Kiki, Emrys Parry and Bruer Tidman.

The Yare Gallery, in the former Nelson Museum building on South Quay in Great Yarmouth, will open on May 29. - Credit: Yare Gallery

Other artists from across the region exhibiting work are Esmond Bingham, Anna Brass, Mark Cator, Ali Hewson, James Metsoja and Molly Thompson.

James Metsoja's work 'Last Views of Dinner' will go on display at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Trevor Shurmer

You may also want to watch:

The three-floor Grade II listed building with walled garden was once the home of parliamentarian Sir George England in the 17th century and now begins a new chapter as a setting for local and international art.

Ms Lowndes said: “I have chosen the title Weathering to reflect the way that the terrain and climatic conditions of East Anglia influence work made here, and to acknowledge the resilience of artists who work in the region, ranging from those who have been active for many decades to newly emerging practitioners.

Brüer Tidman's 'Conversation Between Sculptor and Painter' will go on display at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Trevor Shurmer

“Weathering will celebrate several generations of artists currently active in East Anglia.

"The exhibition will showcase the work of over 20 artists and feature paintings, sculptures, textiles and ceramics.

"This tactile and colourful exhibition highlights the heritage of handmade making in Norfolk and Suffolk through works that are as vibrant and varied as the hues and atmospheres of the local landscape.”

Ziggurat, by Esmond Bingham, is one among a number of pieces of art which will go on display at the new Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Trevor Shurmer

The museum will open on May 29, with the exhibition running for six weeks, followed by a changing programme of exhibitions by local and international artists and events throughout the year, including talks and community activities.

To keep up to date with events and exhibitions at The Yare Gallery, visit yare.org.uk.

Uprising, by Bridget Heriz - one among a number of pieces of art which will go on display in the new Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth from May 29. Image courtesy of the artist. - Credit: Pete Huggins















