Great Yarmouth borough council set to appoint new mayor

Published: 6:44 PM May 24, 2021

Cllr Sue Hacon will become new mayor of Great Yarmouth borough on May 25. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A woman with a keen interest in Great Yarmouth's history is set to become the new mayor of the borough.

Sue Hacon, who has lived in the area for 38 years and served the Bradwell South and Hopton ward for 12 years, will take over the ceremonial role from Michael Jeal on Tuesday (May 25).

As the first citizen of the borough, she will chair full council meetings, help to raise money for her chosen charities and represent the borough and its people at functions.

Michael Jeal will step down from his role as mayor of Great Yarmouth on May 25. - Credit: Archant

Born and raised in Sheffield, Ms Hacon moved to Great Yarmouth with her husband in the early 1980s to be closer to his family, and now lives in Bradwell.

She is a member of the Preservations Trust and also coordinates Great Yarmouth and Gorleston In Bloom, an annual local competition to find gardens, streets and villages that are filled with colourful flowers and plants.

Cllr Hacon, who has been deputy mayor for the last two years, said: “Most people never get to be Mayor, so to be given the chance is a great honour and privilege.





“I’m looking forward to being part of a happier year for everyone as restrictions ease, and I look forward to leading the civic life of the borough, as we join the rest of the nation in opening up for our residents and visitors again.”





Her chosen charities are DIAL, which is an independent local charity offering free confidential information and advice to disabled and vulnerable people across the borough, and The National Coast Watch Institute, which is a voluntary organisation keeping a visual watch along UK shores.

As well as electing the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the Annual General Meeting will see councillors vote on the appointment of the council leader, deputy council leader, committee chairmen and vice chairmen, and committee memberships for 2021/22.















