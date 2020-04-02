Free on Friday? Norfolk vlogger’s mass invite to digital dinner party

Kate McCabe, from Great Yarmouth, is adapting her YouTube content to be reach out to people at home with daily greetings at 8am and a dinner party on Friday evenings

A vlogger is sending out dinner party invites to thousands of people - but only doing the cooking and washing up for one.

YouTuber Kate McCabe with her packet-mix cake after she was unable to get hold of flour for her signature dinner party bake

As digital dining and drinks take off, Kate McCabe and her YouTube pals Luke Catleugh and Iwan Carrington (known as Mr Carrington on YouTube) are inviting everyone to come dine with them.

The format sees each of them cook a course, dress for dinner and having a taste of what they have made.

And it has proved so popular the trio are planning to do it every Friday during lockdown at 5pm.

Great Yarmouth-based, Mrs McCabe, 40, who has won an online audience of almost 25,000 for her charity shop hauls, said it was a safe and fun way to combat social isolation, without the bother of self-distancing.

YouTuber and trained chef Luke Catleugh has left the rest trailing with his dinner party efforts. Fellow host Kate McCabe was given a lowly four out of ten for her starter by one viewer

“I have some lovely YouTube friends and we do videos together and I thought ‘what can we do to provide something - an event - that people can look forward to?’

“And I came up with the dinner party idea.

“We go through the process of getting dressed up and chat a bit and we had so much success with it, more comments than we have ever had before.

“It is so inclusive, it is almost like a one-on-one.

Mr Carrington is among a trio of YouTube hosts including Great Yarmouth's Kate McCabe who are inviting viewers to a digital dinner party on Friday at 5pm

“It felt really buzzy.

“Because social interaction has been taken away, people want it more.

“Some people are connecting with friends they have not seen in months. It is bringing people together even though they cannot physically be together.

“There is some good to come out of this.”

The first dinner party saw Mrs McCabe, a self-confessed disaster in the kitchen, making a quesadilla starter - for which she was scored a dispiriting four out 10 by one viewer.

This week she has relied on a baking kit for dessert because she couldn’t find any flour.

Meanwhile she is posting a video on her channel every morning at 8am so people in isolation can see “a guaranteed friendly face”.

As a vlogger she has had to find new ways of connecting with her subscribers without going out, as well as try new things herself, she added.

Join the dinner party at 5pm on Friday via her YouTube channel here.

