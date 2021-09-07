News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Summer's still here - families embrace glorious end to the summer

James Weeds

Published: 4:35 PM September 7, 2021   
Great Yarmouth beach with a clear blue sky.

The Met Office predicted that Great Yarmouth would reach 25C on Tuesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Locals and tourists were still enjoying the Norfolk coast on Tuesday as temperatures reached 21 degrees on the seaside.

Even though most children have returned to school, with some parents saying they felt the holidays "seemed to go on forever," Great Yarmouth seafront was still buzzing with people enjoying the sunshine.

"We're hopeful for an Indian summer," said April, who was soaking up the sun on a bench along the promenade.

"Residents are lucky as they can enjoy the seaside all the time.

"The weather could have been better over the summer, but I can't say it's been bad."

David, April and Phil sitting on a bench on Great Yarmouth seafront.

David, April and Phil were hopeful for a bit of an Indian Summer. - Credit: James Weeds

Karsika Rajee was on holiday with her family from Hayes, West London.

"My brother has been to Great Yarmouth four times and he kept recommending it to me.

"So this is my first time here, but I am really enjoying it.

"It's especially great for the kids in the summer.

"There's so much to explore."

Mrs Rajee said that while the summer was a little disappointing, the weather on Tuesday was a welcome treat.

"It's a glorious day," Mrs Rajee added.

The Rajee family outside Joyland

Karsika Rajee, centre, with her family visiting from Hayes, West London. - Credit: James Weeds

Sue and Philip Osborne were enjoying a coffee by Buddy's cafe near the jetty, which is a usual treat for them.

"We enjoy a nice coffee and love seeing people out and about," Mr Osborne said.

"It's even better in lovely weather like today.

"It's nice and busy, the weather is lovely, and the summer wasn't too bad in general.

"Here's hoping for a warm September and October."

Sue and Phillip Osborne

Sue and Philip Osborne love going for a coffee on the seafront, especially in the sunshine. - Credit: James Weeds

Sheila Cook, from Hornchurch in Essex, was holidaying in Great Yarmouth with her husband.


Mrs Cook was hoping for a nice seaside staycation but was shocked by the warm spell.

"What a bonus," Mrs Cook said.

"It's absolutely wonderful. Unexpected, but it's a really hot day.

"We were a bit unsure how it was going to play out, but we chanced coming to the coast and it has definitely paid off."

Sheila Cook and her husband

Sheila Cook and her husband are visiting Great Yarmouth for a short holiday. - Credit: James Weeds

The Met Office have forecasted good weather for Wednesday, with expected highs of 21C.

However, the weather is supposed to become milder and wetter on Thursday and Friday.

