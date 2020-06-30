New date fixed in calendar for seaside festival comeback
PUBLISHED: 17:45 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 30 June 2020
Archant
A seaside council is already putting plans together for a key date on the 2021 calendar - the much-loved Wheels Festival in Great Yarmouth.
After this year’s popular event was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown, Great Yarmouth Borough Council is hoping it will be back “bigger and better than ever” next summer.
Scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2021, attractions booked in for this year are now being given the opportunity to book for next year instead.
The event takes place between Wellington Pier and Britannia Pier and usually attracts thousands of visitors and motorcycle enthusiasts.
Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee, said: “The council is excited to make next year’s Wheels Festival the biggest and best it has ever been, so we’re pleased to get the show on the road by announcing the date for people’s diaries and taking early bookings of exhibitors.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021.”
