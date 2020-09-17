‘It’s just awful’ - Woman finds ‘used’ needles and syringes strewn on beach

A "huge amount" of used needles and drug paraphenalia were found on North Beach in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (September 17). Picture: Lisa Marshall. Archant

A woman has warned beachgoers after finding syringes and needles washed up on the sand in Great Yarmouth.

Lisa Marshall was walking with her husband on North Beach, near Salisbury Road, on Thursday morning (September 17) when she made the grim discovery.

She found about 30 used needles, and other drug paraphernalia, all along the water’s edge, she said.

“Some of the needles were full of blood, they were all exposed, sticking up out of the sand.

“I just think it’s absolutely criminal. I take my children to that beach everyday, it’s just awful.

“We picked up as many as possible but they were strewn all the way along.”

She also found a box used to dispose of used needles.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Following reports, council staff have responded swiftly to remove and safely dispose of a number of needles, some loose and some in boxes, focused around the area of North Beach that’s adjacent to the end of the promenade.

“They have also checked the wider shoreline and will check again tomorrow.

“People are reminded to continue to take care when using the beach and to report any further needles to the council via health@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 01493 846478.”