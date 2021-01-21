Gallery

Published: 4:43 PM January 21, 2021

Staff at Northgate Primary School at Great Yarmouth clap the parents and pupils for their hard work in Working from Home during Lockdown 3. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Staff at a school on the coast have shown their pride in their own heroes by taking to the playground to applaud pupils and parents.

Northgate Primary School in Great Yarmouth held the 'clap for children' on Thursday afternoon (January 21), when staff gathered and made as much noise as possible.

The event was organised by Millie Pont, a Year 4 teaching assistant, who said: "We've been overwhelmed by the hard work and dedication the children and their parents have been putting in. It's been phenomenal really."

Staff, children and parents have been using Google classrooms for learning during the third lockdown.

Ms Pont said: "We want to show the community the hard work our students and parents are doing, in such hard times. We're so proud of what they are achieiving."

She also said the children have been "so resilient".

"They're all just getting on with things," she added.

