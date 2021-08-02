News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Flats bid for former pub refused over 'cramped showers' concerns

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:08 PM August 2, 2021   
The former O'Grady's pub - also once known as the Oakwood - on Howard St in Great Yarmouth.

The former O'Grady's pub - also once known as the Oakwood - on Howard St in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A bid to convert a former pub in Great Yarmouth into flats has been refused over concerns about "cramped shower rooms".

The plan would have seen the venue most recently known as O'Grady's, on Howard Street South, redeveloped as two self-contained apartments.

In rejecting the bid, planners said the applicant had failed to provide evidence that a public house is no longer viable on the site and that the proposed shower rooms were "cramped and of an inadequate size".

Former Oakwood pub Great Yarmouth

The ground floor of a former pub on Howard St in Great Yarmouth could be converted into two flats. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

The pub, now derelict but a popular night venue during its heyday, was once known as the Oakwood, for 13 years up to 1990.

Since then it changed names many times, variously called McCourts, Legends and Burnt Oak.

It was named O'Grady's since 2002 and remained open as an Irish-themed venue for 17 years. 

In 2019, the council approved a bid to build six houses on land at the back of the pub. 



Great Yarmouth News

