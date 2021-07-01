Published: 5:17 PM July 1, 2021

Kathryn Finlay said she had to "walk through sewage" for two weeks after pumps failed at the old art school building in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Kathryn Finlay

A social housing tenant has said she had to walk through sewage after pumps failed and flooded a hallway twice last month.

Kathryn Finlay, who lives in the premises on Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth, said she reported the issue to Flagship Housing, which runs the building, and also the borough council's environmental health department.

Ms Finlay, who has lived in a basement flat with her husband since 2015, said the first time the area flooded was on June 13 and it happened again on Monday (June 28).

A communal hallway at the old art school building on Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth flooded with sewage after pumps failed.

Flagship Housing said on Wednesday (June 30) that the problem has now been repaired.

Ms Finlay said she had to "walk across the sewage for two weeks non-stop".

"We had to put down towels behind our door and I have to keep going down the hallway spraying air freshener.

"When it's drained away the carpets squelch and smell," she said.

A communal hallway at the old art school building on Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth flooded with sewage after pumps failed. - Credit: Kathryn Finlay

Matt Smith, head of landlord compliance at Flagship, said a new pump was installed on June 28, and the system is currently working. The flooring will also be replaced.

“We apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused," Mr Smith added.