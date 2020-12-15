'Great disappointment' - Charity cancels Christmas sit-down meal
- Credit: Belinda Jayne Roll
A traditional Christmas event for homeless and vulnerable people on the coast has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
The Great Yarmouth Open Christmas meal is normally held on Christmas Day.
The event, organised wholly by volunteers with the help of donations, has run for 21 years and provides a free Christmas meal and festive cheer for people who would otherwise be on their own or have to go without on December 25.
But Michael Hitchins, on behalf of the Great Yarmouth Open Christmas committee, has announced that the annual sit-down meal will not take place this year.
"Alternative plans that we had in place unfortunately failed due to the unprecedented and fluid situation we have all found ourselves in," he said.
You may also want to watch:
The charity, in partnership with Better Together Norfolk and Great Yarmouth Minster, will instead distribute Christmas hampers on December 23 and 24 to many of those people who would usually attend the event.
Hampers will also be available for collection from Great Yarmouth Minster on those days between 10am and 12pm.
For more information about Great Yarmouth Open Christmas 2020 visit its website: www.openchristmasgreatyarmouth.org
Most Read
- 1 'There's millions' - Race to stop killer shrimp spreading in Broads
- 2 'Come on then' - man waved a knife near shopping hub
- 3 A Broads' pub has launched candlelit dining greenhouses - here's what to expect
- 4 Men in court for anti-social behaviour in town
- 5 Entire year group told to stay at home after Covid cases at rural high school
- 6 Weapons, cash and phones found in Mercedes car
- 7 'Incredible' Christmas show launched at The Hippodrome
- 8 Woman with cancer unable to bathe for months after council works delay
- 9 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries to start
- 10 Be careful warning as coronavirus cases see sharp rise in Great Yarmouth