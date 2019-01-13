Open Christmas event team thank supporters after biggest turn out to date

Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll Belinda Roll

The team behind a Christmas Day meal for those in need have thanked those who helped, after their biggest turn out to date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Open Christmas Great Yarmouth team have said a “massive thank you” to supporters and volunteers who donated money, goods, services and time.

They said: “We had the biggest turn out to date, serving approximately 500 meals to people from the local area who would otherwise have been hungry or lonely on Christmas Day and to the volunteers.”

Feedback on the day was that the event “gives them something to look forward to and helps them through the day,” organisers said.

While they said the list was very long, they offered particular thanks to the Great Yarmouth Marina Centre, Norse Catering Group and Bernard Matthews.

“But everyone who helped make the day possible - no matter how small their contribution - should feel proud of themselves for supporting such a great and much needed event,” they added.