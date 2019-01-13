Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Open Christmas event team thank supporters after biggest turn out to date

13 January, 2019 - 08:46
Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll

Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll

Belinda Roll

The team behind a Christmas Day meal for those in need have thanked those who helped, after their biggest turn out to date.

The Open Christmas Great Yarmouth team have said a “massive thank you” to supporters and volunteers who donated money, goods, services and time.

They said: “We had the biggest turn out to date, serving approximately 500 meals to people from the local area who would otherwise have been hungry or lonely on Christmas Day and to the volunteers.”

Feedback on the day was that the event “gives them something to look forward to and helps them through the day,” organisers said.

While they said the list was very long, they offered particular thanks to the Great Yarmouth Marina Centre, Norse Catering Group and Bernard Matthews.

“But everyone who helped make the day possible - no matter how small their contribution - should feel proud of themselves for supporting such a great and much needed event,” they added.

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Open Christmas event team thank supporters after biggest turn out to date

Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll

HM Coastguards report ‘busy year’ for incidents

Across the region, the busiest period for the Coastguard rescue teams were in July and August with teams attending 554 incidents collectively. Picture: HM Coastguard

The night Nimrod went down off the coast of Great Yarmouth

The Nimrod when she had reverted to her fatal role as a collier.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Two people freed from vehicle following horsebox and car crash

xxx_a47_crash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists