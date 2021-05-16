News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
A bad day to launch resort's open-topped bus

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:12 AM May 16, 2021   
An open top bus service was launched in Great Yarmouth on Saturday (May 15).

A rain-soaked Great Yarmouth was not the best setting for the launch of an open top bus - but come summer there are high hopes for the service.

Three 'open toppers' will take passengers from Hemsby to Scratby and California, then Caister and Seashore Holiday Park, before arriving in Great Yarmouth and ending at the Pleasure Beach.

The service was launched on Saturday (May 15) on the town's seafront.

First Bus was offering free rides to passengers for a quick jaunt from Britannia Pier to the Pleasure Beach and back.

And although the inclement weather was not inviting, those who did venture on to the roofless double deckers got to take in all the sights along the Golden Mile including Joyland, Wellington Pier, the construction site for the new Marina Centre, and the new Big Wheel.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said the service would "provide a fun experience and convenient link to other locations along the coast where many people visit throughout the summer season".

