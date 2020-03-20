Search

Man charged on suspicion of drugs offences and dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 13:54 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 20 March 2020

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug and driving-related offences following an incident in Great Yarmouth.

Officers from the Operation Moonshot East team arrested two people after a Ford Focus failed to stop for police on Alderson Road at approximately 1.30pm on Wednesday (March 18).

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply in connection with the incident.

She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Kane Saunders, from Soham in Cambridgeshire, has since been charged with a string of offences including possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article and breach of a restraining order.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Mr Saunders has been further charged with offences in relation to an incident that happened in Soham, Cambridgeshire on March 13.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 17.

