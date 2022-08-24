News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Out There Festival street parade to return in style with French performers

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:54 PM August 24, 2022
Les Commando Percus will perform Silence as they lead the Saturday parade

Les Commando Percus will perform Silence as they lead the Saturday parade - Credit: Veronique Balege

A festival that entertains tens of thousands of people in Great Yarmouth is gearing up to return in spectacular style.

The Out There Festival will be held in the town between September 16 and 18 and is a celebration of the circus and outdoor arts.

And organisers are thrilled the popular event will see its Saturday night parade return for the first time in two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The procession will be led by French act Les Commandos Percu, which will be performing a show called Silence on the streets of the resort from St George's Park to the seafront.

Les Commandos Percu will lead the Out There Festival parade

Les Commandos Percu will lead the Out There Festival parade - Credit: Veronique Balege

The return of the parade will see a cacophony of drums rumble through the air as musical pyrotechnicians roam the streets of the town.

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive for Out There Arts and the festival's artistic director, said: "We were all hugely moved by the incredible audience response to last year’s festival.

"We were one of the very few large festivals in the UK to be able to go ahead in full form in 2021 during a very challenging year.

"This year we are delighted to present what we hope will be something more akin to normal circumstances with the return of our Saturday night parade with French legends Les Commandos Percu who will process from the park to the beach for Silence, their incredible percussion and pyrotechnic spectacular."

Out There Festival 2019 Great Yarmouth

People enjoying an act at the 2019 Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: David Street

As ever, the Out There Festival organisers pride themselves on bringing together some of the very best artists from around the world – with over 45 companies and solo acts taking part this year.

Locations for acts so far confirmed are the Drill House, Regent Road, Trafalgar Road and Marine Parade with organisers saying there are "some secret locations waiting to be discovered".

Organisers say up to 65,000 people enjoyed last year's festival.

It is being funded by Arts Council England and supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council and sponsored by Visit Great Yarmouth.

For more information on the Out There Festival www.outtherearts.org.uk

Balancing woman on a slack line.

A slack line performer at the 2019 Out There festival. - Credit: Kat Mager and JML Photography

Festival highlights

Friday Night Festival Kick-off

St Georges Park, Friday, September 16 5pm-10pm

Kick off the Out There Festival experience with an array of fine music, drinks and food to get yourself ready to drop into a weekend of the most awe-inspiring performances and breath-taking arts.

Jon Hicks – The Visionary

Marine Parade, Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18  - 1.20pm and 4.15pm

Jon reflects and reacts to modern life and its surroundings. Predictions, illusions, proclamations and panic abound during his act

Beer tent

There will be a later license for the beer tent in St George's Park, sponsored by local brewery Lacons which is providing ales, lagers and  ciders and is supported by Norwich’s Gonzos, with a selection of cocktails.

Stirrings events

The festival is also spreading out across space and time. It is working with local communities and partners Freshly Greated to produce a series of ‘Stirrings’ across the week followed by the town centre festival kick off on the Friday night.

