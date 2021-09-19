Gallery
Acrobats and falcons wow crowds at the Out There Festival
Stunning acrobatics and an "absolutely brilliant" falconry display wowed the crowds in Great Yarmouth during the second day of the Out There Festival.
On an unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon (September 18) in mid September, hundreds of people gathered in St George's Park, one of the festival's many locations across the town, to enjoy the performances, food and music.
Families sat on the grass, watching a woman perform acrobatics on a couch suspended in mid-air, while others queued up outside Dimascio's ice cream van.
It was probably the most people the park has seen in at least two years.
Dave Whitmore, 71, and Michelle Harris, 54, travelled from Northamptonshire for the festival, having booked a hotel in Yarmouth in April.
Mr Whitmore said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. We came for a couple of years before then Covid set in. We love it. We arrived on Friday and we’re going back on Monday.
“It’s absolutely brilliant. I don’t think you get a better festival.”
Patricia Lincoln, 77, Donna Wells, 54, and Raith Wells, 56, from Hopton, were sitting on a bench enjoying an ice cream.
Mr Wells said: “It’s great that it’s being really supported, that everyone here came out to support it.
“The organisers built it up over the years. It’s got better and better. It’s something a bit different. It’s quirky.”
Ms Wells said it was nice to see people again.
Kaye Butcher, 65, from Southtown, and Lisa Jackson, 54, from Somerleyton, both members of Norfolk Steampunks, dressed up for the occasion in their retrofuturistic corsets, gowns and petticoats.
Ms Jackson said: “A lot of people come to take pictures with us and ask us what we’re doing.”
Ms Butcher said: “It’s about how the Victorians saw science fiction.”
Billed as the biggest and quirkiest free festival in the region, this year's event was expected to receive tens of thousands of visitors from across the county and beyond, giving the local economy an expected boost of £3.1m.
There will be another party in St George's Park on Sunday evening (September 19) from 7pm which will cap the event off.
