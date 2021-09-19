News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Acrobats and falcons wow crowds at the Out There Festival

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:47 AM September 19, 2021   
Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

One of the displays at Out There Festival. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stunning acrobatics and an "absolutely brilliant" falconry display wowed the crowds in Great Yarmouth during the second day of the Out There Festival.

On an unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon (September 18) in mid September, hundreds of people gathered in St George's Park, one of the festival's many locations across the town, to enjoy the performances, food and music.

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families sat on the grass, watching a woman perform acrobatics on a couch suspended in mid-air, while others queued up outside Dimascio's ice cream van.

It was probably the most people the park has seen in at least two years.

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dave Whitmore, 71, and Michelle Harris, 54, travelled from Northamptonshire for the festival, having booked a hotel in Yarmouth in April.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Whitmore said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. We came for a couple of years before then Covid set in. We love it. We arrived on Friday and we’re going back on Monday.

Dave Whitmore, 71, and Michelle Harris, 54

Out There Festival is a draw for people all over the country. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

“It’s absolutely brilliant. I don’t think you get a better festival.”

Patricia Lincoln, 77, Donna Wells, 54, and Raith Wells, 56, from Hopton, were sitting on a bench enjoying an ice cream.

Mr Wells said: “It’s great that it’s being really supported, that everyone here came out to support it.

Patricia Lincoln, 77, Donna Wells, 54, and Raith Wells, 56, from Hopton

Patricia Lincoln, 77, Donna Wells, 54, and Raith Wells, 56, from Hopton, at the Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

“The organisers built it up over the years. It’s got better and better. It’s something a bit different. It’s quirky.”

Ms Wells said it was nice to see people again.

Kaye Butcher, 65, from Southtown, and Lisa Jackson, 54, from Somerleyton, both members of Norfolk Steampunks, dressed up for the occasion in their retrofuturistic corsets, gowns and petticoats.

Kaye Butcher, 65, from Southtown, and Lisa Jackson, 54, from Somerleyton

Kaye Butcher, 65, from Southtown, and Lisa Jackson, 54, from Somerleyton, both members of Norfolk Steampunks, dressed up for the Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Ms Jackson said: “A lot of people come to take pictures with us and ask us what we’re doing.”

Ms Butcher said: “It’s about how the Victorians saw science fiction.”

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Billed as the biggest and quirkiest free festival in the region, this year's event was expected to receive tens of thousands of visitors from across the county and beyond, giving the local economy an expected boost of £3.1m.

There will be another party in St George's Park on Sunday evening (September 19) from 7pm which will cap the event off.

For more information, view the full schedule here.

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Out There Festival returned over the weekend. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An acrobat at the Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth

An acrobat at the Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth on Saturday (September 18). - Credit: Daniel Hickey


Great Yarmouth News

