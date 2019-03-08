Man remains critically ill following industrial incident

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A man remains critically ill in hospital following an industrial incident in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the town's outer harbour on South Beach Parade at about 10.50am on Thursday (October 17) after two men suffered serious injuries following an incident.

One of the casualties, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other casualty, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Veolia, a company involved in waste management, has confirmed the men were its employees.

It operates - in partnership with energy logistics company Peterson - a decommissioning facility on the outer harbour site where unused oil and gas platforms are dismantled and recycled.

John Abraham, the company's chief operating officer, water and industrial customers, said: "With deep sadness I can confirm that one employee has since passed away and another remains seriously injured and our thoughts are with their families and colleagues on site at this time.

"As a company we take health and safety extremely seriously.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we are working closely and fully co-operating with the relevant authorities," he added.

You may also want to watch:

Police are continuing to work with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Peterson has been contacted for comment.