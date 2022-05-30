Boats and ships to sound horns in tribute to Queen's 70 years as monarch

Boats operating or berthed in Great Yarmouth's Outer Harbour will be paying a special tribute to the Queen at the weekend.

To help mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee the operators of the Outer Harbour, Peel Ports Group, is encouraging vessels there to sound their horns at noon on Saturday, June 4 as part of a national maritime industry tribute.

The UK Chamber of Shipping is inviting ship owners and recreational boaters to take part in a Ships Salute as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at noon on Saturday.

laudio Veritiero, chief executive for Peel Ports Group, said: “We’re a proud maritime nation and all of our ports across the group are steeped in history, having been part of many generations of Royal celebrations.

The Outer Harbour is operated by Peel Ports and will be paying tribute to the Queen's 70 years as monarch - Credit: Mike Page

"The maritime community in particular is deeply bound up in all that’s happened across Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

"We’re honoured to support the event and encourage our harbours to show their support for this landmark moment in history.

"The sound of vessels at midday on June 4 is going to be truly unique occasion that will live in the memory or a long time.”