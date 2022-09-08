Great Yarmouth pub regulars pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Glen Somerville said there will never be a monarch like Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: James Weeds

"She's the best thing to happen to this country in generations."

Those were the words from a shocked regular at a Great Yarmouth pub as people mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King's Arms on Northgate Street on Thursday, September 8, 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

At the King's Arms on Northgate Street, patrons exchanged a few quiet words, reflecting on the death of the Queen.

Bar manager Gary Brown said: "As soon as we heard the Queen was in poor health, we had the news on the TV.

Gary Brown, bar manager at the King's Arms, said the death of the Queen had led to a night of reflection for the patrons of the pub. - Credit: James Weeds

"Within half an hour, the announcement was made.

"Inside the pub, it was a very sombre atmosphere. Everybody mentioned their respect for her reign and the person she was.

"It's been a night to reflect and some very lovely comments have been made."

Clive Ward said the death of the Queen is like losing a family member. - Credit: James Weeds

Patron Clive Ward emotionally shared his thoughts on the news.

"She's the best thing to happen to this country in generations," Mr Ward said.

"The Queen was absolutely brilliant. I have seen so many people upset by her passing.

"She was so for the people and we all loved her in return.

"It really is like losing one of your own family."

Great Yarmouth Town Hall was flying the union flag at half-mast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. - Credit: James Weeds

Glen Somerville, also a regular at the King's Arms, said it had been a tragic day.

"The Queen was a very special lady," Mr Somerville said.

"When I heard the news, I couldn't believe it at first. I heard it on the TV indoors. I had to sit down I was so choked up.

"She had done so much for the country. She unified our spirits, represented Great Britain with class and outlived any other British monarch in history.

"There will never be another one like Queen Elizabeth II."

Great Yarmouth Minster was open for mourners to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: James Weeds

Around the town, it was a quiet and cold evening. Few people were seen walking in the town centre.

At Great Yarmouth Minster, the St George's flag was flying at half-mast. The doors were open and people had made their way inside to pay their respects, say a quiet prayer and light a candle in memory of the Queen.

Great Yarmouth Town Hall was also flying its flag at half-mast.