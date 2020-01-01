The perfect day in Great Yarmouth - decided by you

Busy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A perfect day in Great Yarmouth?

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Before Christmas this newspaper published a survey seeking your views on such a day, one that gathers the best of what the town has to offer, the best sights, restaurants and activities.

People will argue over the results but - based on your answers - the quintessential day in the seaside town would include the following...

How would you start the day?

Some of you (only 2pc) would wake yourselves up with a quick dip in the sea, while others (almost 10pc) would take it easier by reading the newspaper.

A celebration will mark the grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. A celebration will mark the grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

But a stomping majority (almost 70pc) would choose to start the day with a brisk walk along the seafront.

Breakfast?

This question generated a variety of answers, with breakfast at home or at Sara's Tearoom on the seafront very popular.

First choice for most of you, though, was a full English at Wetherspoons.

The grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

After breakfast what would you do?

Replenished after a greasy fry-up, with carbohydrates to obliterate and energy to burn, some of you (19pc) wouldn't go too far, choosing to hang out at Market Gates Shopping Centre.

Others (17pc) would venture a bit further, deciding the best way to burn off those carbs would be through the sweat of adrenaline, by riding on the snails at Joyland.

The most popular option, however, for a post-prandial activity was to wander the revamped Venetian Waterways.

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where would you get lunch?

Lunch already? Well, now that you've wandered the Waterways you've probably worked up an appetite again - but no prizes for guessing the most popular spot for a midday nibble.

It has to be chips at the outdoor market, hasn't it? Otherwise how could we even think about calling this the perfect Great Yarmouth day.

Afternoon activities?

Joyland at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Joyland at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now, replenished again, and hopefully not traumatised by a hungry seagull, it's time for some afternoon fun.

Two attractions stood out here.

For some of you (26pc) it was an opportunity to explore the town's history at the Time and Tide Museum.

Great Yarmouth market 2019 Great Yarmouth market 2019

Others (27pc), seeking something less cerebral, would head down to the Pleasure Beach.

Dinnertime! Where would you eat?

Yep, we're eating again; it's all that fresh air blowing in off the North Sea.

It was hard to pick a winner here but the most frequently mentioned restaurants included, in no particular order: Othello's, a Greek restaurant on Marine Parade; HMS Hinchinbrook, a steak and seafood joint also on Marine Parade; Pamela's Restaurant on Wellington Road; and, of course, the ever-popular and recently refurbished Yankee Traveller.

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And now, after all that, the perfect evening

More than a quarter of you would watch a film at the newly reopened Arc Cinema but most of you (38pc) would take your chances at the arcades.

Pub?

Not all of you enjoy a drink but for those who do the most popular choices were The Barking Smack, the Troll Cart and Pub on the Prom.