Parent caught using phone while driving with child in car

A parent was caught on a mobile phone while driving with their child in the car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto NexTser

A parent was caught using a mobile phone while driving with their five-year-old child in the car.

Driver reported in Gt Yarmouth for using their phone whilst driving. Also present was their 5 year old child. #MakingRoadsSafer #Unacceptable #NotWorthTheRisk #Fatal4 7007/142 pic.twitter.com/rLKZQtYFZf — Norfolk Special Constabulary (@NorfolkSpecials) July 28, 2019

Norfolk Police stopped the driver on Sunday in Great Yarmouth.

The driver has been reported for the offence.

